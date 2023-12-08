Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Lamar County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Lamar County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pickens County High School at South Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Millport, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
