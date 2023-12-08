Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Lee County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beauregard High School at Loachapoka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Russell County High School at Smiths Station High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
