Marion County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hamilton High School at Cordova High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Cordova, AL

Cordova, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Carbon Hill High School