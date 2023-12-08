Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Marion County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winfield High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
