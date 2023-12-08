Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Marshall County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brindlee Mountain High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sardis High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Boaz, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crossville High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Douglas, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Etowah High School at Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
