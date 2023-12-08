If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Mobile County, Alabama today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Daphne High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 8

2:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Blount High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8

5:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Baker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at Spanish Fort High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Spanish Fort, AL

Spanish Fort, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

John Leflore High School at Murphy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Michael Catholic High School at Faith Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Luke's Episcopal School at Vigor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Prichard, AL

Prichard, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Citronelle High School