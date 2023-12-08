Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Percy Julian High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaFayette High School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanhope Elmore High School at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Percy Julian High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macon East Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wetumpka High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Academy at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Higdon, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.