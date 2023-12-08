Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Perry County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Marion High School at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
