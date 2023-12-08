The Atlanta Hawks, with Saddiq Bey, take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Bey, in his last time out, had 21 points and seven rebounds in a 114-113 loss to the Nets.

In this article, we break down Bey's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.8 14.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 6.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 19.9 21.7 PR -- 18.7 20.4 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.0



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the 76ers

Bey has taken 9.1 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 9.7% and 10.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 13.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bey's opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.6.

Conceding 113.8 points per contest, the 76ers are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the 76ers have given up 41.6 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have allowed 27.5 per game, 23rd in the NBA.

The 76ers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 31 17 7 1 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.