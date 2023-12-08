Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Saint Clair County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Donoho School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Moody, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ragland High School at Victory Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Springville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weaver High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Ashville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
