South Alabama vs. Florida A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 8
Friday's game features the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-6) matching up at Al Lawson Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-64 win for South Alabama according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on December 8.
The Jaguars are coming off of a 61-58 loss to Nicholls in their last game on Monday.
South Alabama vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
South Alabama vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Alabama 67, Florida A&M 64
Other Sun Belt Predictions
South Alabama Schedule Analysis
- Against the Denver Pioneers on November 25, the Jaguars notched their best win of the season, a 62-53 road victory.
South Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 275) on November 25
- 80-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 289) on November 29
- 77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 358) on November 9
South Alabama Leaders
- Kelsey Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)
- Zena Elias: 9.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 55.6 FG%
- Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)
- Jordan Rosier: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
- Michiyah Simmons: 9.3 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
South Alabama Performance Insights
- The Jaguars put up 68.9 points per game (145th in college basketball) while giving up 62.9 per contest (156th in college basketball). They have a +48 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game.
