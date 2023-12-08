Friday's game features the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-6) matching up at Al Lawson Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-64 win for South Alabama according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on December 8.

The Jaguars are coming off of a 61-58 loss to Nicholls in their last game on Monday.

South Alabama vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

South Alabama vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 67, Florida A&M 64

Other Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

Against the Denver Pioneers on November 25, the Jaguars notched their best win of the season, a 62-53 road victory.

South Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 275) on November 25

80-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 289) on November 29

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 358) on November 9

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)

12.4 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45) Zena Elias: 9.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 55.6 FG%

9.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 55.6 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14) Jordan Rosier: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Michiyah Simmons: 9.3 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars put up 68.9 points per game (145th in college basketball) while giving up 62.9 per contest (156th in college basketball). They have a +48 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game.

