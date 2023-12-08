The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Young put up 30 points, nine assists and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 114-113 loss against the Nets.

Let's look at Young's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.2 29.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.7 Assists 10.5 10.6 10.9 PRA -- 40.6 43.3 PR -- 30 32.4 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.8



Trae Young Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Young has made 8.3 shots per game, which accounts for 17.9% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 8.7 threes per game, or 22.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Young's Hawks average 105.6 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.8 points per game, the 76ers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked fourth in the league, giving up 41.6 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 27.5 assists per game, the 76ers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The 76ers give up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Trae Young vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 37 22 2 13 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.