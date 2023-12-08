Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tuscaloosa Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Spirit Catholic High School at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscaloosa County High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huffman High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
