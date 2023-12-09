The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) will aim to stop a six-game road skid when visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents (41.6%).
  • This season, Alabama A&M has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 60th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 5.3 fewer points per game (68) than the Yellow Jackets allow (73.3).
  • Alabama A&M is 1-1 when it scores more than 73.3 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.5.
  • The Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M drained fewer treys on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) too.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Cleveland State L 86-59 Woodling Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Tennessee State W 85-83 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/2/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 78-59 Memorial Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/11/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
12/13/2023 UAB - Alabama A&M Events Center

