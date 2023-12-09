How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) will aim to stop a six-game road skid when visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACCN
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents (41.6%).
- This season, Alabama A&M has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 60th.
- The Bulldogs put up 5.3 fewer points per game (68) than the Yellow Jackets allow (73.3).
- Alabama A&M is 1-1 when it scores more than 73.3 points.
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.5.
- The Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M drained fewer treys on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) too.
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 86-59
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 85-83
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 78-59
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/11/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/13/2023
|UAB
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
