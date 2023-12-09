The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) will aim to stop a six-game road skid when visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

This season, Alabama A&M has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 60th.

The Bulldogs put up 5.3 fewer points per game (68) than the Yellow Jackets allow (73.3).

Alabama A&M is 1-1 when it scores more than 73.3 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.5.

The Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M drained fewer treys on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) too.

