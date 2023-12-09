The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) hope to end a six-game road losing streak at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Tech (-21.5) 147.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Tech (-20.5) 148.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Alabama A&M has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 21.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Georgia Tech has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Yellow Jackets games have gone over the point total twice this season.

