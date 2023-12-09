Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) hope to end a six-game road losing streak at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|Alabama A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Tech (-21.5)
|147.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Tech (-20.5)
|148.5
|-4500
|+1600
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Alabama A&M has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 21.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Georgia Tech has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Yellow Jackets games have gone over the point total twice this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.