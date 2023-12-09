The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) will face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Deivon Smith: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank 221st 69.7 Points Scored 69.6 224th 202nd 70.8 Points Allowed 70.9 204th 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 125th 7.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th 105th 14.0 Assists 12.7 204th 24th 10.0 Turnovers 13.8 327th

