The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) after losing six straight road games. The Yellow Jackets are heavy favorites by 21.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The over/under is 147.5 in the matchup.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia Tech -21.5 147.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M has played four games this season that have gone over 147.5 combined points scored.

Alabama A&M's average game total this season has been 154.0, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Alabama A&M has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Alabama A&M has been an underdog in six games this season and has come away with the win one time (16.7%) in those contests.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +1200 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama A&M has a 7.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia Tech 1 14.3% 71.1 139.1 73.3 159.3 146.4 Alabama A&M 4 57.1% 68.0 139.1 86.0 159.3 147.8

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up 5.3 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents (73.3).

Alabama A&M is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 73.3 points.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia Tech 3-4-0 0-0 2-5-0 Alabama A&M 3-4-0 1-0 4-3-0

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Tech Alabama A&M 11-6 Home Record 9-8 3-9 Away Record 5-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

