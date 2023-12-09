Saturday's contest that pits the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) versus the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at Coca-Cola Coliseum has a projected final score of 83-78 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 1:30 PM on December 9.

The game has no line set.

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Alabama vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 83, Alabama 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-5.4)

Purdue (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.6

Alabama has a 4-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Purdue, who is 6-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Crimson Tide are 5-2-0 and the Boilermakers are 6-3-0.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +154 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.2 points per game. They're putting up 94.1 points per game to rank second in college basketball and are giving up 74.9 per outing to rank 268th in college basketball.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. It is grabbing 36.6 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.5 per outing.

Alabama makes 10.6 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents (7.4). It is shooting 40.9% from deep (ninth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.6%.

The Crimson Tide average 114.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in college basketball), and give up 90.8 points per 100 possessions (220th in college basketball).

Alabama forces 12.1 turnovers per game (192nd in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (172nd in college basketball action).

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers' +159 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.9 points per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per contest (94th in college basketball).

Purdue pulls down 39.7 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball) while conceding 27.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 12.1 boards per game.

Purdue makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) at a 39.7% rate (15th in college basketball), compared to the 7 per game its opponents make, at a 26.9% rate.

Purdue has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball), 2.7 more than the 9.4 it forces (343rd in college basketball).

