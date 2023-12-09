Saturday's game between the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at Coca-Cola Coliseum has a projected final score of 83-78 based on our computer prediction, with Purdue taking home the win. Game time is at 1:30 PM on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 83, Alabama 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-5.2)

Purdue (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.6

Alabama has a 4-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Purdue, who is 6-3-0 ATS. The Crimson Tide have hit the over in five games, while Boilermakers games have gone over six times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +154 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 94.1 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 74.9 per outing (268th in college basketball).

Alabama is 49th in the nation at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's 8.1 more than the 28.5 its opponents average.

Alabama makes 10.6 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) at a 40.9% rate (ninth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per game its opponents make at a 32.6% rate.

The Crimson Tide rank first in college basketball by averaging 114.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 220th in college basketball, allowing 90.8 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama forces 12.1 turnovers per game (192nd in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (172nd in college basketball play).

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers have a +159 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.7 points per game. They're putting up 84.9 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.2 per outing to rank 94th in college basketball.

The 39.7 rebounds per game Purdue accumulates rank 16th in the country, 12.1 more than the 27.6 its opponents collect.

Purdue connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) while shooting 39.7% from deep (15th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7 per game at 26.9%.

Purdue has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.1 per game (201st in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (343rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.