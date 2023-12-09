The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) face the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 50% from the field, 11.3% higher than the 38.7% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Alabama has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 101st.
  • The Crimson Tide put up an average of 94.1 points per game, 26.9 more points than the 67.2 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
  • Alabama is 6-2 when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama scored 89.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
  • At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed away (69).
  • Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson L 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center

