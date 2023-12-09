How to Watch Alabama vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) face the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Mississippi State vs Tulane (11:30 AM ET | December 9)
- South Carolina vs East Carolina (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Kentucky vs Pennsylvania (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Illinois vs Tennessee (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Kansas State vs LSU (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Auburn vs Indiana (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 50% from the field, 11.3% higher than the 38.7% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Alabama has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 101st.
- The Crimson Tide put up an average of 94.1 points per game, 26.9 more points than the 67.2 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
- Alabama is 6-2 when it scores more than 67.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama scored 89.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
- At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed away (69).
- Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oregon
|W 99-91
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|L 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.