The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) face the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 50% from the field, 11.3% higher than the 38.7% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Alabama has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 101st.

The Crimson Tide put up an average of 94.1 points per game, 26.9 more points than the 67.2 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

Alabama is 6-2 when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama scored 89.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.

At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed away (69).

Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

