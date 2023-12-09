The Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: FOX

Alabama vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Alabama has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Purdue has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

A total of six out of the Boilermakers' nine games this season have hit the over.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

