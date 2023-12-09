Alabama vs. Purdue: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) are 6.5-point underdogs against the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game begins at 1:30 PM ET on FOX. The matchup has an over/under of 161.5 points.
Alabama vs. Purdue Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Where: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Purdue
|-6.5
|161.5
Crimson Tide Betting Records & Stats
- Alabama has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 161.5 points.
- Alabama's average game total this season has been 169, 7.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Alabama has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Alabama has yet to play a game this season while named as the underdog.
- The Crimson Tide have been at least a +220 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Alabama vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 161.5
|% of Games Over 161.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue
|2
|22.2%
|84.9
|179
|67.2
|142.1
|144.1
|Alabama
|5
|71.4%
|94.1
|179
|74.9
|142.1
|156.1
Additional Alabama Insights & Trends
- The Crimson Tide's 94.1 points per game are 26.9 more points than the 67.2 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
- Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 67.2 points.
Alabama vs. Purdue Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue
|6-3-0
|4-1
|6-3-0
|Alabama
|4-3-0
|0-0
|5-2-0
Alabama vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Purdue
|Alabama
|14-2
|Home Record
|15-0
|8-3
|Away Record
|9-3
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|89.5
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.7
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-8-0
