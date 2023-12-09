The Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) aim to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Auburn Tigers (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Auburn is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 300th.

The Tigers score an average of 78.6 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 69.3 the Hoosiers give up.

Auburn has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Auburn scored 4.2 more points per game at home (75.1) than away (70.9).

In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 6.5 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than away (70.9).

Auburn drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (31.6%).

