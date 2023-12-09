In Baldwin County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Fairhope High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9

6:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairhope High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School