High school basketball action in Calhoun County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Huffman High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 9

10:00 AM CT on December 9 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oxford High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 9

11:30 AM CT on December 9 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shades Valley High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 9

1:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9

4:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Blount High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 9

7:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 9

7:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Oxford High School