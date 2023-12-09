Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in DeKalb County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Collinsville High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ider High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainview High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
