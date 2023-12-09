Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Montgomery County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanett High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
