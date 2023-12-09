Saturday's game at McKenzie Arena has the Chattanooga Mocs (8-1) taking on the North Alabama Lions (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 76-54 victory, as our model heavily favors Chattanooga.

The Lions head into this contest following a 95-60 victory against Fisk on Tuesday.

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Chattanooga 76, North Alabama 54

Other ASUN Predictions

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

  • The Lions registered their signature win of the season on November 21, when they defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks, who rank No. 244 in our computer rankings, 70-63.
  • Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Mocs are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
  • Against Quadrant 4 teams, North Alabama is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 37th-most losses.

North Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 70-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 244) on November 21

North Alabama Leaders

  • Alyssa Clutter: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.9 FG%
  • Alexis Callins: 16.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)
  • Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5)
  • Rhema Pegues: 9.0 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
  • Veronaye Charlton: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%

North Alabama Performance Insights

  • The Lions outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 73.3 points per game, 88th in college basketball, and conceding 72.0 per contest, 303rd in college basketball) and have a +10 scoring differential.

