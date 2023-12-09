Phillip Tomasino and the Nashville Predators will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. There are prop bets for Tomasino available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Phillip Tomasino vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Tomasino Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Tomasino has averaged 9:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In one of 19 games this season, Tomasino has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Tomasino has a point in nine games this season through 19 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In eight of 19 games this season, Tomasino has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Tomasino's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

Tomasino has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tomasino Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 19 Games 2 9 Points 1 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

