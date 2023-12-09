How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 9
In one of the many exciting matchups on the Premier League slate today, Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace take the pitch at Selhurst Park.
We have everything you need regarding how to watch today's Premier League action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC journeys to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Leicester.
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-225)
- Underdog: Crystal Palace (+600)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth travels to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Manchester United (-185)
- Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+450)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Sheffield United vs Brentford FC
Brentford FC makes the trip to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Brentford FC (-125)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+350)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest is on the road to match up with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Wolverhampton Wanderers (-115)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+340)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley FC
Burnley FC travels to face Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-220)
- Underdog: Burnley FC (+600)
- Draw: (+380)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC journeys to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (+110)
- Underdog: Aston Villa (+240)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.