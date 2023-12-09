Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Shelby County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School at Montevallo High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9

3:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Montevallo, AL

Montevallo, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Talladega County Central High School