Saturday's game that pits the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) versus the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) at Coca-Cola Coliseum should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-75 in favor of Clemson. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Clemson should cover the spread, which currently sits at 2.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 151.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Coca-Cola Coliseum Line: TCU -2.5

TCU -2.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): TCU -140, Clemson +115

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

TCU vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, TCU 75

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Clemson

Pick ATS: Clemson (+2.5)



Clemson (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (151.5)



TCU has a 3-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Clemson, who is 4-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Horned Frogs are 4-3-0 and the Tigers are 5-2-0. The two teams score 171 points per game, 19.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs' +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 91.7 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per outing (74th in college basketball).

TCU prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.0 boards. It is grabbing 39.3 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3 per outing.

TCU knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 33.8% from deep while its opponents hit 35.2% from long range.

The Horned Frogs rank 13th in college basketball with 108.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in college basketball defensively with 78.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

TCU has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.6 per game (238th in college basketball play) while forcing 17.6 (fifth in college basketball).

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game (posting 79.3 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, and allowing 68.5 per outing, 120th in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential.

Clemson comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It records 37.8 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.6.

Clemson connects on 10 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), two more than its opponents. It shoots 41% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.7%.

Clemson and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 9.4 per game (28th in college basketball) and force 9.5 (341st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.