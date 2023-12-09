How to Watch Troy vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UD Arena. This contest is at 12:30 PM ET on USA.
Troy vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Troy Stats Insights
- The Trojans have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Flyers have averaged.
- This season, Troy has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.0% from the field.
- The Flyers are the rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank eighth.
- The Trojans put up 20.7 more points per game (84.8) than the Flyers give up (64.1).
- Troy has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 64.1 points.
Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Troy scored more points at home (81.7 per game) than away (65.7) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Trojans gave up 2.6 fewer points per game at home (65.5) than away (68.1).
- Beyond the arc, Troy made fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (35.3%) as well.
Troy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Grambling
|W 80-67
|Trojan Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|L 77-76
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/1/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 83-60
|Trojan Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|12/12/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
