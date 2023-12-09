The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UD Arena. This contest is at 12:30 PM ET on USA.

Troy vs. Dayton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: USA Network
Troy Stats Insights

  • The Trojans have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Flyers have averaged.
  • This season, Troy has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.0% from the field.
  • The Flyers are the rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank eighth.
  • The Trojans put up 20.7 more points per game (84.8) than the Flyers give up (64.1).
  • Troy has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 64.1 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Troy scored more points at home (81.7 per game) than away (65.7) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Trojans gave up 2.6 fewer points per game at home (65.5) than away (68.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Troy made fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (35.3%) as well.

Troy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Grambling W 80-67 Trojan Arena
11/27/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky L 77-76 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/1/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 83-60 Trojan Arena
12/9/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
12/12/2023 Southern University at New Orleans - Trojan Arena
12/19/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

