The Dayton Flyers (6-2) host the Troy Trojans (4-4) after winning four straight home games. The Flyers are heavy favorites by 13.5 points in the contest, which begins at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Troy vs. Dayton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -13.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

Every game Troy has played this season has had more than 139.5 combined points scored.

Troy's average game total this season has been 154.0, 14.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Troy has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Troy has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Trojans have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +600.

Troy has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Troy vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 2 25% 70.0 154.8 64.1 133.4 134.1 Troy 6 100% 84.8 154.8 69.3 133.4 144.0

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

The Trojans average 20.7 more points per game (84.8) than the Flyers give up to opponents (64.1).

Troy is 4-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 64.1 points.

Troy vs. Dayton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 5-3-0 1-2 4-4-0 Troy 4-2-0 0-0 5-1-0

Troy vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton Troy 14-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.