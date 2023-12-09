The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) will look to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the UAB Blazers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

  • The Blazers make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
  • UAB is 2-2 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Red Wolves are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blazers sit at 114th.
  • The Blazers record 73.1 points per game, eight fewer points than the 81.1 the Red Wolves give up.
  • UAB has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 81.1 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, UAB posted 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did in away games (78.3).
  • Defensively the Blazers played better in home games last year, ceding 65.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 in road games.
  • When playing at home, UAB made 0.4 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (6.9). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Furman W 92-86 Bartow Arena
11/28/2023 McNeese L 81-60 Bartow Arena
12/1/2023 Southern Miss L 85-82 Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center
12/17/2023 Montevallo - Bartow Arena

