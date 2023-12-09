The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) are underdogs (+2.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the UAB Blazers (4-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 150.5.

UAB vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -2.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points four times.

The average total in UAB's matchups this year is 148, 2.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Blazers are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

UAB has won two of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, the Blazers have won two of their five games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

UAB has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UAB vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 4 57.1% 73.1 146.3 74.9 156 145.9 Arkansas State 5 62.5% 73.2 146.3 81.1 156 158.4

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

The Blazers put up eight fewer points per game (73.1) than the Red Wolves allow (81.1).

UAB is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when scoring more than 81.1 points.

UAB vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 3-4-0 1-4 5-2-0 Arkansas State 4-4-0 2-2 2-6-0

UAB vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Arkansas State 17-2 Home Record 10-8 7-5 Away Record 2-11 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

