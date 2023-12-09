How to Watch the UAB vs. Nicholls Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nicholls Colonels (6-4) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the UAB Blazers (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison
- The Blazers score an average of 73.9 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 58.7 the Colonels give up to opponents.
- UAB has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.
- Nicholls' record is 6-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.9 points.
- The Colonels record 64.0 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 64.1 the Blazers allow.
- When Nicholls puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 4-0.
- When UAB allows fewer than 64.0 points, it is 4-0.
- The Colonels are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Blazers allow to opponents (39.3%).
- The Blazers make 42.0% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Colonels' defensive field-goal percentage.
UAB Leaders
- Mia Moore: 18.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 48.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Denim DeShields: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Tracey Bershers: 11.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)
- Jade Weathersby: 10.6 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Maddie Walsh: 5.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 85-78
|Bartow Arena
|11/29/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 88-56
|Bartow Arena
|12/3/2023
|Auburn
|L 72-62
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Nicholls
|-
|Stopher Gym
|12/12/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/20/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
