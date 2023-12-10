The Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) welcome in the Samford Bulldogs (6-2) after winning eight home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Alabama vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 7.3 more points per game (61.4) than the Crimson Tide allow (54.1).

Samford has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 54.1 points.

Alabama has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.4 points.

The Crimson Tide put up 19.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Bulldogs give up (55.8).

Alabama has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 55.8 points.

When Samford gives up fewer than 75.7 points, it is 6-2.

The Crimson Tide shoot 45.5% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Aaliyah Nye: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (36-for-82)

13.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (36-for-82) Essence Cody: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jessica Timmons: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)

10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32) Loyal McQueen: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

