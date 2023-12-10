Sunday's contest that pits the Auburn Tigers (6-2) against the Little Rock Trojans (0-6) at Jack Stephens Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-50 in favor of Auburn, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Tigers' last contest on Sunday ended in a 72-62 win over UAB.

Auburn vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Auburn vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 66, Little Rock 50

Other SEC Predictions

Auburn Schedule Analysis

The Tigers took down the Clemson Tigers (No. 98-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 83-53 win on November 30 -- their signature win of the season.

Auburn 2023-24 Best Wins

83-53 at home over Clemson (No. 98) on November 30

76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 140) on November 12

72-62 on the road over UAB (No. 186) on December 3

60-54 at home over Louisiana (No. 190) on November 9

68-45 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 253) on November 26

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

15.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Taylen Collins: 7.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%

7.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.3 FG%

7.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.3 FG% Sydney Shaw: 10.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

10.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Savannah Scott: 7.8 PTS, 72.2 FG%

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.1 points per game. They're putting up 67.9 points per game, 159th in college basketball, and are giving up 55.8 per contest to rank 54th in college basketball.

