Auburn vs. Little Rock December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Little Rock Trojans (0-5) play the Auburn Tigers (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Auburn vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Auburn Players to Watch
- Jayla Brooks: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Faith Lee: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jordan Holman: 7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 4.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 3.7 PTS, 2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Little Rock Players to Watch
