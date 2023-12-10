The Little Rock Trojans (0-6) will try to halt a six-game losing streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Auburn vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 67.9 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 65 the Trojans allow.

Auburn has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65 points.

Little Rock's record is 0-4 when it gives up fewer than 67.9 points.

The Trojans put up 44 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 55.8 the Tigers give up.

The Trojans are making 32% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (33.6%).

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

15.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Taylen Collins: 7.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%

7.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.3 FG%

7.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.3 FG% Sydney Shaw: 10.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

10.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Savannah Scott: 7.8 PTS, 72.2 FG%

