Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Patterson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

On the ground, Patterson has season stats of 30 rushes for 130 yards and zero TDs, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. He also has six catches on seven targets for 29 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Nir- Rest

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Falcons.

Week 14 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Patterson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 30 130 0 4.3 7 6 29 0

Patterson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Texans 0 0 0 1 7 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 10 56 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 2 7 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 1 0 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 3 13 0 2 7 0 Week 12 Saints 8 43 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Jets 5 11 0 1 6 0

