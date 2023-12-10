The focus will be on QBs Desmond Ridder and Baker Mayfield when the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) square off on December 10. Which signal caller is in better position to emerge victorious in this matchup? We break it all down below.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Desmond Ridder vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup

Desmond Ridder 2023 Stats Baker Mayfield 11 Games Played 12 63.3% Completion % 63.6% 2,029 (184.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,790 (232.5) 8 Touchdowns 18 8 Interceptions 8 180 (16.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 151 (12.6) 4 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 195.5 yards

: Over/Under 195.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Buccaneers rank 10th in the NFL with 20.4 points allowed per contest and rank 26th in total yards allowed with 356.9 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, ceding the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,095 (257.9 per game). It also ranks 26th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1).

Against the run, the Buccaneers' defense has been on top of its game, with 1,188 rushing yards allowed this year (10th-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 40%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 26th at 42.2%.

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 229.5 yards

: Over/Under 229.5 yards Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Falcons Defensive Stats

