Drake London versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense and Christian Izien is a matchup to watch in Week 14, when the Falcons play the Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We have stats and information available for you below.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 70.2 6.4 46 126 7.32

Drake London vs. Christian Izien Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London's team-high 573 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 73 targets) with two touchdowns.

In the air, Atlanta has passed for 2,321 yards, or 193.4 per game -- that places the team 22nd in the NFL.

The Falcons' scoring average on offense ranks just 25th in the NFL, at 18.8 points per game.

Atlanta sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 30.8 times per game (seventh-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Falcons air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 39 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (39.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks ninth in the NFL.

Christian Izien & the Buccaneers' Defense

Christian Izien has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 44 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay is struggling this season, with 3,095 passing yards allowed (28th in NFL). It ranks 17th with 16 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Buccaneers rank 10th in the NFL with 20.4 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank 26th in total yards allowed with 356.9 given up per game.

Tampa Bay has allowed nine players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have given up a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.

Drake London vs. Christian Izien Advanced Stats

Drake London Christian Izien Rec. Targets 73 39 Def. Targets Receptions 46 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.5 30 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 573 44 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 52.1 3.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 134 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

