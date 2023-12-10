Should you bet on Jonnu Smith finding his way into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Smith has reeled in 37 passes on 48 targets for 433 yards and two TDs, averaging 36.1 yards per game.

Smith has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Jonnu Smith Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0 Week 6 Commanders 5 4 36 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 3 3 27 0 Week 8 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 5 100 1 Week 10 @Cardinals 3 1 1 0 Week 13 @Jets 3 2 10 0

