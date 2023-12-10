Mack Hollins was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Atlanta Falcons' Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Hollins' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Hollins has been targeted 29 times and has 17 catches for 247 yards (14.5 per reception) and zero TDs.

Mack Hollins Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Falcons.

Week 14 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hollins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 29 17 247 55 0 14.5

Hollins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 4 3 41 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Vikings 3 3 36 0

