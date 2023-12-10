The North Alabama Lions (3-2) will play the Morehead State Eagles (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Morehead State Game Information

North Alabama Players to Watch

KJ Johnson: 18.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Damien Forrest: 8.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jacari Lane: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Josiah Fulcher: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Morehead State Players to Watch

North Alabama vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison

North Alabama Rank North Alabama AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank 116th 78.8 Points Scored 72.7 224th 258th 74.4 Points Allowed 68.0 131st 174th 33.6 Rebounds 37.3 58th 288th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 11.3 50th 126th 8.0 3pt Made 8.4 97th 233rd 12.4 Assists 14.6 108th 343rd 15.2 Turnovers 13.9 300th

