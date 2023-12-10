Sunday's contest between the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) and the No. 25 Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) at Value City Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-67 and heavily favors Ohio State to come out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Buckeyes won their most recent game 85-45 against Ohio on Tuesday.

The Buckeyes are coming off of an 85-45 victory against Ohio in their most recent game on Tuesday. The Lady Lions' most recent outing on Monday ended in an 83-65 loss to West Virginia. In the Buckeyes' win, Emma Shumate led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding three rebounds and two assists). Taylor Valladay scored a team-high 18 points for the Lady Lions in the loss.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Penn State 67

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 22, the Buckeyes defeated the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (No. 80 in our computer rankings) by a score of 75-57.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Ohio State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

The Buckeyes have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 80) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 82) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 103) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 114) on November 16

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 227) on November 26

Penn State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 13, the Lady Lions beat the Kansas Jayhawks (No. 58 in our computer rankings) by a score of 91-85.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

Penn State has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

Penn State has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Penn State 2023-24 Best Wins

91-85 at home over Kansas (No. 58) on November 13

89-80 over Oklahoma State (No. 80) on November 20

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 137) on November 16

73-66 at home over Providence (No. 162) on November 26

94-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 302) on November 7

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

14.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 61.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 54.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Penn State Leaders

Makenna Marisa: 16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Leilani Kapinus: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shay Ciezki: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Ali Brigham: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG% Chanaya Pinto: 8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 83.8 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per outing (82nd in college basketball). They have a +208 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 26 points per game.

Penn State Performance Insights

The Lady Lions are outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game, with a +175 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.9 points per game (17th in college basketball) and give up 64.4 per outing (188th in college basketball).

