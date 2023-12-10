The Nashville Predators (14-13), coming off a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, visit the Montreal Canadiens (12-12-3) at Bell Centre on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Canadiens took down the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a shootout in their last game.

During the last 10 contests for the Predators (7-3-0), their offense has totaled 32 goals while their defense has conceded 27 goals. They have recorded 32 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (21.9%).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Sunday's game.

Predators vs. Canadiens Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Canadiens 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+135)

Canadiens (+135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators are 3-0-3 in overtime games as part of a 14-13 overall record.

Nashville is 5-4-0 (10 points) in its nine games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Predators scored only one goal, they lost both times.

Nashville finished 1-6-0 in the seven games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Predators are 13-4-0 in the 17 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 26 points).

In the 11 games when Nashville has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 12 points after finishing 6-5-0.

In the 14 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Nashville is 7-7-0 (14 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 13 times, and went 7-6-0 (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 17th 3.11 Goals Scored 2.67 27th 14th 3.15 Goals Allowed 3.44 26th 15th 30.6 Shots 28.4 28th 17th 30.6 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 16th 20.59% Power Play % 17.53% 24th 26th 75.29% Penalty Kill % 74% 30th

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

