Samford vs. Alabama December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Samford Bulldogs (4-2) face the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Foster Auditorium. This matchup will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.
Samford vs. Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Samford Players to Watch
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.3 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jessica Timmons: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Essence Cody: 8.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Aaliyah Nye: 11.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Loyal McQueen: 9.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Alabama Players to Watch
