Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SoCon, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Samford

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-2
  • Overall Rank: 104th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
  • Last Game: W 118-91 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

  • Opponent: Belmont
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Western Carolina

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 20-8
  • Overall Rank: 159th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
  • Last Game: W 78-63 vs UNC Asheville

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Carolina Upstate
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. UNC Greensboro

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 166th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
  • Last Game: W 82-73 vs Elon

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Marshall
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Furman

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-13
  • Overall Rank: 173rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th
  • Last Game: W 100-58 vs Bob Jones

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Tulane
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Wofford

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-14
  • Overall Rank: 195th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th
  • Last Game: W 88-80 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: Kentucky Christian
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Citadel

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-14
  • Overall Rank: 201st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th
  • Last Game: W 88-60 vs Pfeiffer

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  TV Channel: FloHoops

7. Chattanooga

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 221st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
  • Last Game: W 112-51 vs Tennessee Wesleyan

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Alabama A&M
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  TV Channel: Bulldogs All-Access

8. East Tennessee State

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 241st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd
  • Last Game: W 73-72 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tusculum
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Mercer

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-21
  • Overall Rank: 309th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
  • Last Game: W 64-60 vs Georgia State

Next Game

  • Opponent: FGCU
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. VMI

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 0-28
  • Overall Rank: 333rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
  • Last Game: L 73-56 vs Radford

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Longwood
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

